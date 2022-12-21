Mumbai-Mandwa water taxis to offer only weekend rides

Mumbai: Low ridership during weekdays and accessibility related challenges at Domestic Cruise Terminal (DCT) has reduced the daily water taxi services to Mandwa to a weekend-only facility.

Starting this week, the operator of Nayan XI, the 200 seater vessel that launched its services on November 1, has discontinued its daily services between DCT and Mandwa.

“The route will be serviced only on weekends,” said Captain Rohit Sinha, Director of Nayantara Shipping. During weekdays, it will operate the water taxi between Belapur and Mandwa. On the weekends, Belapur as well as Mumbai will be connected with Mandwa.

Meanwhile, the operator is expecting an approval to come in sometime during this week to commence services between Gateway of India and Belapur.

Nayantara Shipping is working towards launching the daily services starting Monday, December 26. It will take an hour to sail between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai and will service the route only on weekdays, during weekends, the same vessel will be utilised to cater to the weekend destination of Mandwa-Alibaug.

If the operator is to be believed, those preferring aggregator cabs and driving down to South Mumbai for work are likely to switch over and board the water taxi, as it would save time, travelling expenditure and provide a comfortable commuting experience.

Additionally, Gateway of India is better connected than DCT. Having last mile connectivity is crucial to popularise water based public transport services.

This air-conditioned passenger vessel has 60 business class seats on the upper deck and 140 economy on the lower deck. While the economy seats will be available for Rs300, the business class seats will cost Rs400. Issuance of discounted monthly pass is also being worked out.

This will be the sixth attempt to revive the passenger water transport in Mumbai to connect distant suburbs. The past attempts have failed due to varied reasons, the prime one being high fares putting it beyond the reach of the masses.

Started but ran aground

In 1992 and 1996, the Juhu beach – Girgaum Chowpatty and Gateway of India – Vashi hovercraft services had to be discontinued due to high ticket prices and opposition from the fishing community.

In 2003 for Satyagiri Shipping, the highest bidder to have passenger water transport on the western coast, the services were stopped by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation after five years without a single trial or sail on ‘technical grounds’.

In 2010 services of Pratibha Industries, the sole bidder to operate between Nariman Point and Borivali with a few halts along the way, was scrapped as it was the sole bidder and lacked competition.

In 2013, services on eastern and western coasts of Mumbai failed allegedly due to coalition politics.

In February 2022, water taxi services lasted only for a week, and were discontinued due to poor ridership.

Passenger water services currently operational

DCT - Mandwa

Gateway of India - Mandwa

JNPT - Elephanta Caves

Ferry Wharf - Mora

Rewas, Karanja - Elephanta Caves

Arnala - Arnala Fort

Borivali Jetty - Essel World and Gorai Jetty

Marve - Manori

Essel World, Versova Village - Madh Jetty

Sassoon Docks - Mora

Naigaon - Panju Island