Mumbai: Man wanting to clear his e-challan dues ended up losing Rs 60,000 in cyber-fraud

A BEST driver, who wanted to pay traffic police e-challan of Rs 400 on his vehicle ended up losing Rs 60000 from his bank account. Though the fine amount had been debited from the victim's account, it did not reflect in the online payment gateway wallet of the victim. The victim then surfed online about the customer care of the said payment gateway company and came across a number of a fraudster, who induced the victim to share his account details and download a remote access control app on his phone and duped him.

According to the police, the complainant in the case is SB Wakase, a resident of Mankhurd. On November 24, the victim tried to pay a Rs 400 e-challan fine of traffic police, on his four-wheeler. While the money got debited from the victim's account, the money did not reflect in his e-payment wallet. A worried victim then searched for the customer care number of the e-payment company and came across a number.

"The victim contacted the said number which was answered by a fraudster who claimed to be the customer care executive. On the pretext of refunding the money to the victim, the accused induced the victim to share his debit card details, made him download a remote access control application and OTPs which the victim had received. The victim ended up losing Rs 60000 in four different transactions," said a police officer.

Having realised that he has been duped, the victim approached Trombay police and got a case lodged in the matter under sections 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (punishment for identity theft) and 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 08:15 PM IST