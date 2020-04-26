Mumbai: Amid lockdown, man tries to break-in at Bhika Behram Well's donation box near Churchgate station

An unidentified man has attempted to break the donation box of Bhika Behram Well near Churchgate station on Friday night. The well is a religious place of worship for Parsis.

After the attempt came to light, its trustee has registered an online complaint with the Azad Maidan police station. Due to the lockdown the well is currently closed for worshippers. The incident came to light when caretaker Nadar Tangree went to clean the place on Saturday morning.

“Someone had attempted to break the donation box with a stone and also found a hole drilled at the side of the donation box," trustee Virag Kapadia said. "We are unsure whether there had been any theft or not, however, we have registered an online complaint and request to depute policeman at the place during the lockdown period,” he added.

After the complaint, a team from the Azad Maidan police station visited the place, however, the team could not retrieve the CCTV footages due to unavailability of technician.

The Bhika Behram Well is a grade 1 heritage structure, it was first open to travellers in 1725 and the pavilion was added in 1950.