Mumbai: Man Takes ₹20 Lakh In Gifts & Cash After Promising Marriage | Representational Image

A man was booked for allegedly seeking expensive gifts and monetary help totalling up to ₹20 lakh from his colleague on the pretext of marriage, said the Sahar police. According to the first information report, Nihar Palekar and the complainant were initially friends and later entered into a relationship.

Accused asked money citing different reasons

The accused took the money citing various reasons like financial duress. At the first instance, he requested the woman to pay his loan installment of ₹14,000 and then took ₹2.21 lakh to buy a car. He also sought gifts like iPhone and laptop. The aggrieved said that she transferred ₹12.67 lakh to Palekar and handed over ₹8 lakh in cash.

Later, there was a dispute over the man's other affair, said the complainant, adding that he blatantly refused to marry her.