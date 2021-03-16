Mumbai: Man steals Ganesh idol from a temple in Kandivali

An idol of a deity was stolen from a Kandivali-based temple, following which a complaint was registered at Kandivali police station. While police have procured the CCTV camera footage, wherein the whole incident has been captured, the face of the accused has been concealed with a mask, making it difficult to identify him. Police are investigating the matter and have activated their network to nab the accused.

According to police sources, the incident occurred on March 14, at around 10.50 am, when a man in his early 50s, who was seen wearing a handkerchief as a mask around his face entered the temple premises at Laljipada in Kandivali (W), with two cloth bags. Taking advantage of the temple being cleared of all people and being filled with decorative items in the light of the recent Mahashivratri festival, the unknown man stole the Ganesh deity from the temple, along with other valuables like coconuts, fruits and lock-key.

One of the people from the trustee's board was surprised at the act and requested the police to find the man at the earliest. The temple trustees have also handed over the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) tape to the police for speedy investigation. Acting on this Information, police have booked the man under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for theft. While police are on the lookout for him, no arrests have been made yet.