Mumbai: Man stabbed for denying plucking of mangoes

Representative Image

Mumbai: The Tilak Nagar police have arrested two youth for allegedly assaulting a 38-year-old man after he tried to stop the former from plucking mangoes from a tree.

As per the complainant, Darshan Tawate, the accused along with other minor boys were throwing stones at the tree to bring the fruit down, but it ended up shattering the windows of his house. Tawate, a resident of Chedda Nagar in Chembur West, works as a manager in a hotel located in Bandra Kurla Complex.

Know what happened on the day of the incident

On the day of the incident, Sunday, the boys apparently fled the spot after Tawate raised his voice. However, when the complainant stepped outside his house for some work, the two accused along with a group of 7 to 8 people, returned and attacked him with a knife.

Tawate was taken to the hospital by nearby people who found him grievously injured, bleeding, and then informed the police. A case was registered by the police after recording Tawate's statememt, under sections of attempt to murder and rioting of the Indian Penal Code.

The two arrested accused are Parvez Abdul Samad, 22, and Aziz Abul Salam, 20. Parvez turned out to be a history sheeter with cases of robbery registered against him. The other boys were minors, and first-time offenders so they were left with a warning, said the police.

Police also added that the area where the incident happened has many mango trees, and men and young boys from the nearby slum pluck fruits regularly. They have revived several complaints from the residents in the area regarding the same. Police further added that they will increase patrolling in the area to curb such crimes in the future.