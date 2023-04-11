Mumbai Crime: 2 groups attack each other with bamboo sticks in Oshiwara, women 'beaten'; video surfaces | Screengrab of video/ Twitter

Mumbai: Two groups of men were seen fighting and attacking each other with Bamboo sticks in Oshiwara next to Ajit glass garden around 10 pm on Monday.

A video of the incident was tagged to the Mumbai police on Twitter. The person captioned the video, "Live Fighting. Groups of men attacking with Bamboo sticks in #Oshiwara next to Ajit glass garden; even women were beaten up by these boys. Mumbai Police please investigate & take action."

The video which was shared online showed a couple men taking away a woman who was likely injured in the fight as a commotion could be heard in the background.

When the camera pans, two groups of people are seen involved in a heated argument and some persons try to get physical when mediators try to pull them away. A huge crowd had gathered at the site at the time of the incident.

Police says fight was not major

The reason behind the fight is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, a senior official of Oshiwara police had earlier informed FPJ that it was not a major fight and there were no serious injuries. However, the police had reached the spot and are conducting an investigation.