Mumbai: Man Stabbed By Neighbour In Late-Night Clash; Case Filed

The Dahisar police on Sunday registered a case of attempted murder against a man for stabbing his neighbour during a late-night clash on Sunday. The victim Abhishek Bajgire, 22, is currently at the intensive care unit (ICU) at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West.

Details of FIR

According to the FIR, around 12.15am on March 10, Bajgire, a resident of Ketakipada in Dahisar East, and his two friends were seated on a bench near Pednekar Park, engaged in conversation. The accused, Shantaram Mundhe, who also resides in the same area, approached them and stood nearby. When Bajgire asked him to leave, an argument turned into a physical altercation between the two.

After intervention by Bajgire’s friends, Mundhe initially left the scene. However, at around 12.30 am, he returned, verbally abusing Bajgire and his friends. When confronted, Mundhe physically attacked Bajgire, pulling out a knife from his pocket and stabbing Bajgire in the stomach and hand.

The victim’s friends managed to separate them, and rushed Bajgire to a private hospital, later transferring him to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West.

Currently, Bajgire is undergoing treatment in the ICU. He later filed a case against Mundhe under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempted murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 504 (provoking breach of the peace).