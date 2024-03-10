Mumbai: 62-Year-Old Woman Held For Murder Of Mentally-Challenged Brother In Andheri | File Photo

Police on Friday took a 62-year-old woman in custody for the alleged murder of a mentally challenged brother in Andheri (West).

According to the police, Amarjeet Ahluwalia attacked her brother, Surender, 57, with a knife and strangled him to death with her dupatta. The incident took place in their fifth-floor flat in Manish Nagar. The DN Nagar police were alerted by the neighbours.

Background of case

Surender, mentally challenged since childhood, required continuous care, presenting Amarjeet with considerable challenges. Amarjeet, who had to quit her job to look after her brother after their parents passed away, grew increasingly frustrated with her situation. This frustration seemingly led her to commit the extreme act of taking her brother’s life.

Amarjeet has admitted to the crime during police interrogation. The police seized the knife and dupatta from the crime scene, conducting a postmortem at Cooper Hospital.

The siblings’ elder brother, Angadsingh Ahluwalia, 72, filed a complaint leading to Amarjeet’s arrest under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Senior Inspector Rahendra Machidar said: “We have arrested Amarjeet Ahluwalia and she remains in police custody. The investigation is currently ongoing.”