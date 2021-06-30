Mumbai: Man shot dead in Dahisar jewellery store by three assailants

Mumbai: A man, believed to be the owner of Om Sai Raj Jewellers, was shot dead in broad daylight on Wednesday morning.

Police officials said that the incident occurred at around 10.45am, when three unidentified assailants came on a scooter and opened fire. A case of murder has been registered at Dahisar police station and police probe is underway.

According to police, the incident occurred at Om Sai Raj Jewellers in Dahisar's Gawde Nagar, near Rawalpada, when three scooter borne men barged in the shop, shot the man and then stuffed the valuables in two trolley bags before escaping. Soon after the incident, Vishwas Nangre Patil, Joint commissioner, Law & Order, reached the spot to overlook the probe and spoke to the victim's family. Meanwhile, a search is on for the accused trio.

Dahisar Police are scrutinizing the CCTV camera footage of the area, which captured the partially broken vehicle number plate, make and description of the accused trio, who were wearing masks. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries.

Police said that one of the accused was wearing a white kurta and blue denims, while another was wearing a full sleeved blue shirt. An officer said that police are recording statements of eyewitnesses and a parallel probe by the crime branch is underway.