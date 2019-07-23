Mumbai: Man shot dead at his Oshiwara residence

Mumbai: A 33-year-old man, Vicky Ganji, was shot dead by an unidentified person at around 8.45pm on Monday. The incident occurred on the first floor of the Narmada building, behind the Oshiwara police station.

Police have registered a case of murder against the unidentified killer and are examining CCTV footages of the housing society.

Ganji, a resident of Narmada building, lived on the third floor. Reportedly, he was a divorcee and lived alone. The police control room received a call at around 8.50pm about the sound of a gunshot and reached the spot within minutes. They found Ganji lying on the floor in a pool of blood, with a gunshot wound in his chest.

The cops immediately rushed the victim to the civic-run Cooper Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Manoj Kumar Sharma, additional commissioner of police (west region) said, “A case of murder has been registered and investigation is under way.

Primary investigation revealed that Ganji was a drug addict. We are yet to make any arrest. CCTV camera footages from the building and neighbouring areas will be scrutinised to zero in on the suspect.”

Meanwhile, Ganji’s family has been informed of the incident and were expected to arrive shortly.

Police have sent Ganji’s body for post-mortem to ascertain the make of the bullet he was shot dead with. An FIR for murder has been registered and a search to nab the unidentified accused is on.