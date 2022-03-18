Mumbai: Man shot at by trio near Bandra reclamation; attempt to murder case registered

A 27-year-old man was shot at by three men near Bandra reclamation U-turn bridge on Thursday. The accused men shot at the victim's left arm. A case of attempt to murder has been registered and a manhunt for the trio has been launched.

According to police, Riyaz Ansari, 27, was on his way home after meeting his friend at Dongri, when at around 1.45 am on Thursday, when three men on a motorcycle overtook Ansari's bike. The victim stopped the bike, but the trio intercepted him and asked, "You're too find of being a bhai, we'll show you now," threatening him for his life. This was followed by one of the three men removing a pistol and firing at Ansari's arm.

Soon after the incident, the trio fled and Ansari went to the Bhabha Hospital and got himself admitted. After getting primary treatment, Ansari went to Bandra police station and gave a complaint to the police. Acting on the complaint, a First Information Report was registered and the trio– Munna Pathan, Pappu Pager aka Nissar Shaikh and Akbar were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act for attempt to murder, common intention.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 09:33 PM IST