Mumbai: 28-Year-Old Man Gets Life Term For Killing Woman Who Yelled For Peeing At Her Door

Mumbai: Man Sentenced To Life For Killing Colleague's Wife After Argument Over Peeing At Doorstep |

Mumbai: The sessions court, Dindoshi has sentenced a 28 year old turner fitter to life imprisonment for killing his colleague's wife over an argument for allegedly peeing at her door in inebriated condition in January 2016 in Sakinaka.The accused however after killing the woman dialed at 100 number and said that he has seen someone kill the woman.

He was caught when the police found his version contradictory and caught him. Accused Shishirkumar Padi along with other bachelors was staying on the first floor of ground plus one house in Sakinaka. While the owner of the house Kanji Patil was staying at ground floor with his family.

Bilet Das however was staying in the adjoining house, owned by Patel as tenant with his wife Pawandevi - deceased and six year old daughter.On January 16, 2016, Padi had completed his night shift and was at home while others including Das went to work at 9 am. After having lunch, at 2:30 pm, Padi went off to sleep and woke up to Pawandevi's shouting. She was yelling at Padi for peeing at her door in an inebriated condition. The accused took the knife and slit Pawandevi's throat in front of her six year old daughter. Padi however, under the fear that some woman saw him killing Pawandevi ran away from the place.

However, he later dialed the 100 number and informed that someone killed Pawandevi and while he tried to rescue her the accused ran away. Padi also cooked up a story that he tried to ran after the alleged killer but the killer managed to escape.

However, when the police came they began the investigation, they found Padi's story full of contradiction. Das also told the police that Padi only would have killed his wife. Hence, the police arrested Padi on the same day.Meanwhile, women in neighborhood came up to police and narrated that they were sitting on the ground floor doing embroidery, where they heard Pawandevi cry.

One of the women went to the window and tried to see what was happening and saw Padi holding Pawandevi and knife in another hand. She immediately informed the other women and they went to Patel's house. When they all reached Pawandevi's house, the accused had escaped and Pawandevi was laying down in blood.

She told Kanji's wife that Padi had attacked her and ran away.With this the police filed chargesheet against Padi in July 2016. The public prosecutor Sachin Jadhav examined 21 witnesses which included Das, woman who saw deceased and relied on the CCTV footage where accused was seen running. The prosecution argued that based on the story of Padi when CCTV footage was examined they only saw one man running.

Further, the face was not seen but the man who was running was wearing the same cloths as Padi and thus he was identified. Besides, the prosecution heavily relied on the dying declaration of Pawandevi given to the woman who first went to her house after the attack by Padi. Padi denied having killed Pawandevi and said he has been falsely implicated but the court relied on the dying declaration and held him guilty.