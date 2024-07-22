Mumbai: Man Robbed Of ₹1.70 Lakh In Chilli Powder Attack |

A Mulund-based accountant was robbed by two unknown persons at the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) near the Pipe Line bridge on Saturday night. The robbers allegedly threw chilli powder on the victim’s face and took away his bag containing Rs1.70 lakh in cash.

According to the Mulund Police, the victim, Lalit Punjabi, 58, a resident of Mulund Colony, registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unknown persons. The incident occurred around 7:30pm while Punjabi was returning home from work on his scooter via the GMLR. As he reached the Pipe Line bridge, two unknown individuals asked him to stop.

One approached Punjabi as if to ask something, then blew a red-coloured powder into his face. Punjabi’s eyes began to burn, making him realise it was chilli powder. He fell on the ground with his scooter. While he was struggling with his eyes, the robbers snatched his money bag and ran towards Bhandup.

Punjabi immediately dialled 100 for police assistance and was instructed to go to the nearby police station. Since the area falls under the jurisdiction of the Mulund police, he approached them and registered an offence under Section 309(6) (committing robbery and voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The police have now begun their investigation.