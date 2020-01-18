Mumbai: Man poses as IPS officer, dupes lady doctor of Rs 2 lakh

Mumbai: The Dindoshi police arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly duping a lady doctor to the tune of Rs2 lakh on the pretext of marriage. The accused, Aditya Mhatre, allegedly duped several women after registering himself on various matrimonial sites, and posed as an Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

The police said a 35-year-old doctor from Malad was cheated of Rs2 lakh by the accused. The woman came in touch with Mhatre a year ago through a matrimonial site.

On the portal, Mhatre created his profile as an IPS officer and uploaded photographs in uniform and also uploaded a photo of his ID card. The two then exchanged phone numbers and began chatting.

After a few days of chatting, Mhatre started demanding money from her. He reportedly demanded Rs2 lakh by giving some random excuse. Doctor gave him the money hoping they would soon get married. However, after receiving the money, Mhatre started to ignore her and stopped answering her calls.

It did not took a long for the doctor to feel that she was cheated by Mhatre. She approached the Dindoshi police and registered an offence of cheating against him.

After the registeration of the case, Dindoshi police traced him to Panvel and arrested him on Thursday. During the interrogation, he revealed that he had duped close to 50 women with the same modus-oprendi from Mumbai, Thane and Pune.