Mumbai: Man poses as doctor, dupes senior citizen of Rs 5.58 lakh

Mumbai: D B Marg police is looking for two persons who duped a 77-year-old man to the tune of Rs 5.58 lakh. The accused posed as doctors and assured the senior citizen that his diabetes could be cured and duped him, said police officials.

According to DB Marg police officials, in the first week of February, a person named Saurabh Agrawal met the victim outside a Jain temple in Girgaon. Agrawal told the senior citizen that his father was suffering from the same problem, and that a Pune-based doctor named Sameer Punawala had treated him and cured him. Agrawal gave the doctor’s number to the senior citizen and then left the place.

After talking to his family members, the senior citizen called the doctor who told them that he would soon be visiting Mumbai. And that he would visit them at their house when he was in Mumbai.