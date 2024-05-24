Mumbai: Man Loses ₹1.3 Lakh To Scammers In Phishing Fraud |

The scammers are using unique modus-operandi to target victims. A 54-year-old businessman had recently come across a post on Instagram about upgrading his bank card. The scammer then induced the victim to download a remote access app on his phone and then induced the victim to scan his bank card after which he managed to siphon money from his bank card.

According to the police, the victim is a resident of Gamdevi. On May 13, when the victim was going through his Instagram profile he came across a post about upgrading bank card. The post also contained a mobile number to contact for further details. The victim called on the said number after which he was asked to install an app on his phone.

Once the victim followed the instructions, the scammer asked him to scan the front and back of his bank card. The victim did the same after which the victim started receiving OTPs on his phone and in two separate transactions, the victim ended up losing Rs 1.33 lakh from his bank card, police said.

The victim then received a call from the bank executive confirming if the victim had made those transactions. The victim informed that he had not made those transactions after which his card was blocked. Having realised that he had been duped, the victim approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter last week.

The police have registered a case under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act. The victim has also provided details of the malicious links and the contact number used by the scammers and the fraudulent transaction details with the police for further investigations.