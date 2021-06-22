Mumbai: Man loses ₹10.71 lakh while ordering whiskey online

Mumbai, June 23: A man from Powai, who went to shop liquor online, lost Rs 10.71 lakh to cyber frauds on June 13.

According to West region cyber police officials, the complainant identified as Atulkumar Raut searched for a wine shop on the web, and found a wine shop by the name Samrat wines which was close to his house at Chandivali. Raut contacted the shop on the given number and ordered for a bottle of Blenders Pride whiskey.

The cyber fraud posing as the representative of Samrat Wines assured him delivery and took all his banking details. Next day, when Raut checked his bank account he was shocked to see that Rs 10.71 lakh had been siphoned off and realised his mistake. Raut then approached the west region cyber police station and registered an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections for cheating by personation (419) and cheating (420) along with section 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology act against an unknown accused.

“We have written to the bank to freeze the bank accounts which were used for transactions and we are also trying to get details of mobile number through which the victim contacted the fraudster,” said an officer from the west region cyber police station.