 Mumbai: Man Locks Pet Great Dane In Flat Without Food-Water For A Month In Dombivali, Booked
After receiving complaints from the neighbours, animal rights activist Pallavi Patil and others rescued the canine.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Friday, March 08, 2024, 12:56 AM IST
Mumbai: The owner of a Great Dane has been booked for allegedly locking the dog in a flat and starving it for over a month in Milap Nagar, Dombivali East. After receiving complaints from the neighbours, animal rights activist Pallavi Patil and others rescued the canine and registered a complaint against the owner, Vivek Kabadi, against whom an FIR was registered on Tuesday.

On hearing the cries of the dog from the locked flat, local residents of the building took up the issue to animal rights activists, who broke open the door on Monday evening.

Pet Locked After Owner Moved Out of Town

The activists said that the dog’s owners had moved to another place a month ago, leaving the pet locked inside the old flat. They added that the condition of the flat had turned extremely unhygienic and there was no proper ventilation as all the doors and windows were shut. The dog was not provided enough food and water due to which it was starving.

Rekha Redkar Reacts To The Incident

Rekha Redkar, the founder of Forever Animal Care Trusted Society, who was informed about the dog by the neighbours, said, “As I was out of station, I couldn’t reach the spot but asked my fellow activists to rescue the dog and register a complaint. We were told by the neighbours that the dog was frequently beaten by the owners and was made to live on the terrace.”

“It is high time that the municipal corporation in Kalyan and Dombivali also starts issuing licences to pet owners. People can easily purchase or adopt pets but they don’t look after them properly. If they are made to pay for the licences on a regular basis, a lot of these incidents can be decreased,” Redkar added.

