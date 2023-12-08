Mumbai News: 10-Yr-Old Girl Suffers 45 Stitches After Neighbour's Pet German Shepherd Attacks Her In Upscale Andheri Society |

Mumbai: In a distressing incident from the Lodha Eternis society in Mumbai's Andheri (East) MIDC area, a 10-year-old girl underwent a two-hour operation, requiring 45 stitches, after being severely bitten by a German Shepherd dog. This marks the third instance of the same dog attacking residents in the locality.

Details On the Incident

On November 27, the girl was bitten while visiting a friend in her building number, where the dog slipped out through an open door. Initially deemed a scratch, the severity of the incident became clear when neighbours informed the parents, Rupesh and Xingxing Kumar about the attack. The child was then immediately taken to Hiranandani Hospital for surgery on a deep wound to her left calf.

The Kumars, frustrated by repeated incidents despite warnings, filed an FIR under Section 154 of the Code of Criminal Procedure against the dog owners on November 30. The society secretary, Gurpreet Singh Uppal, played a crucial role in encouraging the family to take official action, according to a report in TOI.

Society's Response

Uppal outlined the series of actions taken by the society, including urging the Kumars to file a complaint, summoning the dog's owner for discussion and exploring options with the apartment owner residing abroad. The owner remained unapologetic and even threatened a counter-FIR.

Uppal emphasized the importance of responsible pet ownership and co-existence in residential complexes. Despite stringent rules preventing outright bans on pets, the society is working towards ensuring the safety of its residents.

Losses To The Victim's Family

The consequences of the dog bites extend beyond physical trauma. The victim, a state-level taekwondo player, had to miss two inter-school competitions and two weeks of school. The family also had to cancel a school trip, incurring financial losses.