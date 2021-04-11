Mumbai: Man kills self after murdering wife's sister-in-law in Chembur

Mumbai: The RCF police registered an offence of murder after a 25-year-old woman was allegedly killed by the husband of her sister-in-law on Saturday. After killing the woman, the accused Arif Shaikh, 45, slashed his neck and committed suicide. The victim had reportedly accused Shaikh of harassment and threatened to file a police complaint which enraged him, said police.

According to the police, on Saturday evening Arif barged into the house of Gulabshah Shaikh at Bharatnagar in Vashitalkin Naka, Chembur.

The accused then locked the door from inside on the pretext of talking to Gulabshah in private, while the family members waited outside. The accused then smashed her head on a glass window and stabbed in her neck multiple times with shattered glass, the accused then slashed his neck with the same glass, said police.

Hearing loud noise, family members then broke open the door and were shocked to find both of them in a pool of blood. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, however, both succumbed to their injuries, said police.

Following the incident an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section for murder (302) and wrongful confinement (342) was registered against Arif.

According to the police, the victim had accused Arif of harassing her and threatened to file a police complaint against him, said police.