Mumbai: Man kills partner in Andheri, held within 24 hours

MIDC Police arrested a man for allegedly killing a 35-year-old woman over a trivial issue of asking her whereabouts on Saturday. The woman was found dead and a case of murder was registered. The accused was arrested after a brief search operation and nabbed for murder charges.

According to police, on Saturday, a woman was found unconscious inside a shanty near JVLR bus stop in Andheri (E), after which the locals immediately alerted the police control room and a team was sent to the spot. While the woman was rushed to the civic run Cooper Hospital, she was declared dead before admission and a case of accidental death was recorded.

During the probe, it was revealed that the woman, identified as Anju Pawar stayed with her partner Shyam, a garbage collector and his uncle inside the shanty. On Friday night, at around 11 pm, Anju and Shyam's uncle slept after a few drinks and when Shyam woke up in the middle of the night, he did not find Anju there, raising suspicion. The next day, at around 6 am, when Anju returned, Shyam was infuriated and questioned her whereabouts, leading to a heated argument, wherein Shyam slapped Anju and hit her with a wooden stick at the back of her head.

Police said Anju collapsed immediately, leading to her death and Shyam escaped from the spot. Three teams were formed to nab Shyam, who was arrested amid his bid to flee with a plastic bag. He confessed of the crime and was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder and further probe is underway.