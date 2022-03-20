Mumbai: Man killed in Versova for refusing to pay for liquor; eight held

Mumbai police have arrested eight persons for allegedly killing a man in suburban Versova after he refused to pay money to them to buy liquor, an official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Friday night at Seven Bungalows locality and the accused were arrested on Saturday, he said.

The deceased was identified as Suraj Sanjay Jhinjhotiya, the Versova police station official said.

"Jhinjhotiya was on his way to his residence in Seven Bungalows locality, when Ravi Singh, who knew the victim, stopped him along with his colleagues and demanded money for liquor. Soon, a heated argument between the victim and others, after which they started hitting him with bamboo sticks. They left the place on seeing the victim lying in a pool of blood," he said.

After some time, one of the accused informed Jhinjhotiya's colleague about the incident, who in turn told the victim's family members. On being alerted, the police personnel reached the spot and sent him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

All eight accused were arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including section 302 (murder) and further investigation is underway, the official added.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 03:40 PM IST