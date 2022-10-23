Mumbai: Man killed in Malad over argument over use of refuge area in high-rise building

Representative Image |

Mumbai: A 36-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his relative in Malad, because of a quarrel over the usage of the refuge space in the building where they resided. The accused has been arrested by the Malad police.

According to the police, the victim, Rafiq Sayyed, and the accused, 24-year-old Imran Qureshi, both resided at a high-rise building in Malad West. They frequently had fights over various issues, including the usage of the refuge area on the 22nd floor of the building.

A refuge area of a building is a separate space designated in the high-rise buildings where the residents can seek shelter if a fire breaks out or in case of any other emergency.

On Sunday, around 3.30 pm, the accused had another fight with the victim, which led to the accused getting furious and attacking the victim with a knife. He stabbed the victim on his shoulder, close to head and at various other places on the body. The victim was taken to the hospital, but was declared dead, added the police.

The accused was arrested within the same day by the Malad police, who have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 304 (murder).