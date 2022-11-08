Mumbai: Man hit by a cricket bat by a gang of men, 2 arrested, more suspects expected | Twitter/ Queensland police

A 48-year-old man, a resident of Borivali, was allegedly thrashed and attacked using a cricket bat by 10 to 15 men last week. The victim, Jaydeep Pattani, who immediately rushed to the MHB Police station to lodge a complaint on November 1, is yet to hear any details from the police. A day before the incident, the men who attacked Pattani had harassed his 18-year-old son, Heer Pattani. Moreover, the vehicle in which the suspects had arrived had a ‘police’ board on it, said the victim.

As per the victim’s statement to the police, the matter began on October 31 when his son and a few of his friends were playing badminton outside the victim’s office that’s located near Gorai Bus Depot in Borivali West. “A white Ertiga car approached them and it looked like they were intoxicated with alcohol. They started telling my son and his friends to not play on the road and subsequently abused them,” explained Jaydeep.

He further said that his son, Heer, dialled the Mumbai Main Control Room and informed them about the matter. Hearing this, the group of boys got agitated and one of them got out of the car which later turned into a fight between the two groups. Later, Pattani along with his son and his friends approached the MHB police regarding the matter and they were assured to be taken cognizance of the matter.

Little did they know that the matter was going to get worse the next day. On November 1, when Heer was on his way to his father’s office, he saw the same group of boys waiting for him, armed with hockey sticks and cricket bats. “He informed me immediately about this. At first, they tried to hit the window glass of my office and as I went out, they hit my face with the cricket bat and the gang ran away,” claimed Jaydeep.

Jaydeep was brutally hit by a cricket bat on his head and face, which led to serious injuries and blood loss.

After the incident, Jaydeep rushed to the MHB police station but he was told to visit a doctor before registering the complaint. “I went to a private hospital and got a doctor’s letter, but when shown to the police, they rejected it saying they need it from a government hospital. I did that from a local government-run hospital and gave the letter to the police by evening, on the same day. After this, the FIR was lodged, however, I was not told anything much, and was asked to go back home,” Jaydeep further explained.

When the Free Press Journal contacted senior police inspector Sudhir Kudalkar, of MHB Police on Tuesday, it was known that the primary accused in the case is the son of a policeman, who is arrested.

“There are yet four accused in the case, out of which two were arrested on November 4. We have identified the other two using the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at the scene of the crime. Investigation to nab the two is on,” said Kudalkar. He further added that the weapon, the cricket bat, was recovered from the first accused as evidence.

A case of offence has been registered against four people under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

It is also known that there might be more suspects in the case of whom the identification procedure is being undertaken by the police. All the accused in this case are residents of MHB Colony. The two absconding accused are in hiding in the Mumbai area itself, the process to trace and arrest them is on, confirmed the police.

“We are trying to find more details in the case while subsequently coordinating with the victim and his family. With the existing leads in the case, more arrests soon is a possibility. If there are more suspects traced, they will be added to the FIR and charge sheet,” said another official who is involved in the case.

