Mumbai: Man held with 930 gms cannabis worth Rs 27.9 lakh in Andheri

Mumbai: A 42-year-old man was arrested by the officials of Crime branch unit 10 on Tuesday and seized cannabis aka Charas worth ₹27.9 lakh. He was apprehended from Paper Box Road near MIDC in Andheri (E) and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In a constant crackdown on drug peddlers and drug cartels, Mumbai Police had started a drive to root out all the drug menace in the city. Subsequently, crime branch officials had received a tip-off that a man was to arrive in the MIDC area on Tuesday and a trap was laid accordingly. When a man matching the description of the tip-off arrived with a white plastic bag and he was moving suspiciously, police intercepted him.