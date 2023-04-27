 Mumbai: Man held for selling drugs near schools, colleges
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Man held for selling drugs near schools, colleges

Mumbai: Man held for selling drugs near schools, colleges

On getting a tip-off, areas near New Link Road Borivali East were raided to locate a ”man with a yellow bag”.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 12:57 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Man held for selling drugs near schools, colleges | Representative Image

The MHB colony police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly procuring and selling brown sugar and ganja. The accused, Rohit Shukla, was wanted in many police stations in the western suburbs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The police said he was involved in selling drugs near schools and colleges. On getting a tip-off, areas near New Link Road Borivali East were raided to locate a ”man with a yellow bag”. The police seized 816gm of ganja worth Rs18,000 from Sharma. Recently, under “operation all out”, the police raided many areas across the city and identified 100 illegal paan stalls, which have been shut.

Read Also
34 cases in 2 months: Drug mafia lures youths into addiction in Bhopal
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Man held for selling drugs near schools, colleges

Mumbai: Man held for selling drugs near schools, colleges

Mumbai: Auto driver held for sexually assaulting 9-yr-old

Mumbai: Auto driver held for sexually assaulting 9-yr-old

Mumbai: As mercury climbs, respite for some traffic cops

Mumbai: As mercury climbs, respite for some traffic cops

Mumbai: Trains to UP, Bihar packed like sardines

Mumbai: Trains to UP, Bihar packed like sardines

Mumbai: State tops in water conservation schemes

Mumbai: State tops in water conservation schemes