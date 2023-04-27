Mumbai: Man held for selling drugs near schools, colleges | Representative Image

The MHB colony police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly procuring and selling brown sugar and ganja. The accused, Rohit Shukla, was wanted in many police stations in the western suburbs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The police said he was involved in selling drugs near schools and colleges. On getting a tip-off, areas near New Link Road Borivali East were raided to locate a ”man with a yellow bag”. The police seized 816gm of ganja worth Rs18,000 from Sharma. Recently, under “operation all out”, the police raided many areas across the city and identified 100 illegal paan stalls, which have been shut.

