34 cases in 2 months: Drug mafia lures youths into addiction in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old man, a resident of Danish Kunj in Kolar, once a bright UPSC aspirant, now cannot make it through the day without sniffing Morphin powder.

He is among scores of bright young men of the city who have fallen into prey to drug addiction after meticulously being targeted by drug mafia. Senior officials of the Bhopal police said that the drug mafia, in order to expand its illicit business, have been targeting youths belonging to affluent households of the city. As many as 33 cases of youths lured into substance abuse have come to fore in the last two months in the city.

Officials said that the activities of the rich youths of the city are tracked by the mafia, after which they approach them at bars, pubs and lounges and after befriending them, make them habitual to substance use and thus their clients .

They even said that female members of the gang approach the male youths at such places of the city where highly-intoxicating drugs are consumed before them. After this, the youths are also made to consume drugs just for a new experience, and eventually they are lured into drug abuse. These youths then turn to these people to satisfy their drug addiction.

Police officials, after taking note of the issue, have begun preparing a list of such drug peddlers and even the ones who are purchasing substances from them.

Sources, requesting anonymity, told from Free Press that the police are persevering in their efforts to send these young drug addicts to the de-addiction centres for rehabilitation.

The drug mafia have become quite active in posh areas like Shahpura, Hoshangabad road, Kolar road, Trilanga and Chunabhatti. Cops are keeping a close watch on the pubs and lounges that have come up in these areas. The police have even conducted raids on such happening places that are frequented by youths to check substance abuse, sources added.

Info on drug peddlers collected through ‘Ankush’ helpline: Bhopal CP

Commissioner of police (CP) of Bhopal, Harinarayanachari Mishra said that the issue came to light after the cops sifted through the complaints registered on the newly-introduced ‘Ankush’ helpline. All the data registered on the helpline is being analysed, after which both drug sellers and those purchasing it will come under police scanner and relevant action will be taken, he added.