Mumbai: Man held for killing co-passenger on local train

Two days after the body of a passenger with multiple stab injuries was recovered from a local train at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of the Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a 23-year-old man for the murder on Thursday. The accused identified as Mohammad Asif Shaikh suspected to have killed the passenger for robbery as the victim's belongings including mobile phone is missing, said police.

The incident came to light on Monday night at 10.45 pm when the body of an unknown passenger was recovered from the luggage compartment at CSMT. The train had arrived from Panvel and was again scheduled for Panvel when the body was discovered.

The passenger was around 25-years-old and he was stabbed multiple times, police did not find any belongings or identity proofs from him. The CSMT GRP then registered an offence of murder and began investigation.

According to the police, the accused was boarded the train from Govandi while the deceased boarded the train from Kurla station, the accused was captured in the CCTV camera at GTB Nagar station leaving the train from the opposite side.

"We traced the movements of the accused with the help of CCTV footage trails, our informants alerted us that the accused usually came to Govandi and transit camp in Wadala Truck Terminus area. We kept a watch there and arrested the accused on Thursday," said Shailendra Dhiwar, senior inspector of LCB.

During questioning, Shaikh claimed that, at the time of incident both were alone inside the compartment, between Kurla and GTB Nagar station, the deceased allegedly attacked him with sharp weapon and in self defence he killed him, however, police doubt his claims.

The victim's mobile and his purse both were missing, police suspect that Shaikh allegedly killed him with intention of robbery, said a police officer. Shaikh will be produce before the court on Friday.

The LCB has also solved another murder case and arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly killing his father-in-law. The accused was in an illicit relationship with his mother-in-law which led to the murder, said police

According to the police, a body of an unknown man with multiple stab injuries was recovered on March 16 between Karjat and Bhipuri Road railway stations.

In order to identify deceased, police circulated his photograp on social media. Few days ago a pavement dweller woman from Thane identified the deceased to be her husband. The woman told the police that she had last seen her husband with their son-in-law, police then took him I'm custody. During interrogation the accused confessed to the murder, said police.