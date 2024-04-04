Mumbai: Man Gets Life Imprisonment For Killing Cousin On Skipping New Year’s Eve Party | Getty Image

Mumbai: A sessions court has sentenced a 26-year-old man to life term for killing his cousin for not informing him before skipping the New Year's Eve party in 2016. Shankarsingh Mehra, who worked as a chef, was residing with the family of the deceased, Kamalsingh – an engineering student.

As per the prosecution case lodged at the MIDC police station by the victim's elder brother Surajsingh, they all resided at Upadhyay Nagar, Andheri East, with their father Puransingh. The incident took place on December 31, 2016, when the quartet had planned a party.

However, in the evening, Kamalsingh took a break from his studies and asked his father to allow him to go out with his school friends. This didn't go well with Shankarsingh who came home drunk. In a fit of rage, he questioned how the victim left home without asking him.

The issue escalated at night when Kamalsingh and Surajsingh were sitting on the sofa watching videos on their phone and the convict barged into the house with a knife. He stabbed Kamalsingh and fled. The victim was rushed to hospital, but he could not be saved.

The prosecution examined neighbours of the Mehras', who had seen Shankarsingh running with a knife in his hand. Besides them, the father and brother of the deceased also deposed against the convict.

The court after hearing the prosecution case said just because the two prime witnesses were close relatives of the deceased, their testimonies cannot be disregarded.

“It is clear that the accused Shankarsingh committed murder of the deceased, Kamalsingh, as he had gone to meet his friends, without asking the former,” said the court.