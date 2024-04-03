Mumbai Crime: Man Gets Life Imprisonment For Killing Mother’s ‘Paramour’ | Getty Image

Mumbai: The sessions court sentenced a 24-year-old man Shahbaz Shaikh to life imprisonment for having killed another man, Parvez Shaikh, as he suspected him of having an extra-marital affair with his mother in October 2019.

As per the prosecution case, on October 21, 2019 Shahbaz, who was 20-year-old, assaulted Parvez with a paver block. The prosecution said that the incident occurred in front of the accused’s mother, and a passerby alerted the police.

The mobile van arrived at the spot and caught Shahbaz from the spot, while Parvez was sent to Bhabha Hospital for treatment but the doctor declared him dead on arrival. The public prosecutor Iqbal Solkar examined Neha Dubey, Vinay Mandal, Prashant Kalambe and Sayra Shaikh as eye witnesses to the case.

The accused’s mother in her testimony claimed that her son was not present at the time of the incident. She said that Parvez worked as a real estate agent, and had promised to get the mother-son duo a room for which he had called them to meet, and said that she did not know him.

Regarding Parvez’s death, she claimed that he had sustained injuries while crossing the road after which he was hit by a vehicle, and denied Shahbaz’s role in the case, claiming that police had falsely implicated him.

Eye-witnesses who had seen the incident testified in the court and identified the accused as the same person who hit the deceased with a paver block. The court relied on the testimony of the eye witnesses to sentence Shahbaz which was supported by the medical evidence, negating his mother’s theory of accident.