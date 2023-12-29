MP: Woman, Paramour & Two Others Get Life Term For Killing Man In Ujjain

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The court of 7th additional sessions judge Shashikant Verma punished Ratan Singh (36), son of Siddhulal Chaudhary; Rachna (30), wife of Tikam Singh Rajput, resident of village Akasoda; Virendra (30), son of Ranjit Singh, a resident of village Nanded; and Ishwar (25), son of Nagusingh Sondhiya, a resident of village Khedapachaula with life imprisonment and penalty to all the accused under Sections 302,120-B of the IPC.

District prosecution officer Rajendra Khandeger said that according to the prosecution story the incident took place on August 8, 2020. The police received information that a person Tikam Singh was killed so they reached the spot and started the investigation. Here initially it was informed to the police that Tikam Singh was killed by unknown crooks and they stole about Rs 35,000, a gold necklace, a pair of silver payjeb, and a motorcycle.

Later Abhijeet Singh, brother of the deceased and complainant, expressed suspicion of the incident on Tikam Singh’s wife Rachna, wife’s friend with whom she was having an affair, Ratan.

During the investigation, it came to light that the deceased’s wife Rachna, and her friend Ratan were in love. There was a dispute between the deceased and his wife about this matter. For this reason, Rachna, along with her lover Ratan and two others Virendra and Ishwar murdered Tikam Singh in his house by beating him with sticks. To show the robbery, gold and silver jewellery, cash, and the motorcycle was taken from the house.

The investigation into the case was completed by the police station Chintaman Ganesh’s SI Mahendra Makashre. ADPO’s Nitesh Krishnan and Sandhya Solanki represented the prosecution side in the case.