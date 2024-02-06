Mumbai: Man Gets Fake Railway ID Card From Fraudster For ₹10 Lakh, Works At Various Stations For A Month; Probe Ordered

FPJ/Representational Image

A 27-year-old man was allegedly duped by a woman to the tune of Rs 10 lakh on the pretext of providing him a job in railways. Interestingly, the accused had also got a bogus railway ID card issued to the victim and the victim had also worked for one month at different railway stations until he was caught by the railway ticket checker and was informed that his railway ID card was fake. The victim then paid the fine and got an offence registered with the police against the fraudster.

According to the police, the victim AA Ghag is a resident of Juinagar. In July 2022, the victim had met a woman through a common friend. The said woman claimed to have "contacts" in the railway department and could get a government job in the railway department for Rs 10 lakh. The victim then met the said woman, who claimed that she knows officials of the railway department and has employed many people in the past.

Victim Duped While Looking For Railway Job:

She told the victim that she will get him a job as a clerk in the railway department for which he will have to pay Rs 10 lakh. The victim provided copies of his Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, two photos and 12th class Mark List and later transferred Rs 4.90 lakh to her bank account. On 03/08/2022, the accused sent an image of a reporting letter on a railway letterhead to the victim on his WhatsApp. Having assured of getting a job in the railways, the victim transferred the remaining amount to the accused on 10/08/2022.

Interestingly, the victim's medical examination for the said job was done at St. George's Hospital and was told that the said medical report would go to the railway department in a few days. Later the accused gave the victim a Railway Department Identity Card containing Staff Number, issue date of 02/09/2022 and the post of Commercial Clerk having signature and stamp of Sr CPO (C&W)V, police said.

Victim Worked At Various Stations:

In October 2022, the accused told the victim to visit CSMT railway station and meet one person there. The victim then met the person as asked by the accused and was then taken platform no. 18 and informed about the functioning of the escalator and the lift. Later, on the instructions of the accused, the victim had worked for a month at CSMT, Thane, Kurla, Wadala, Neral and Seawood railway stations.

Later one day, the accused told the victim that senior railway officials are doing an on-field audit and since the victim had got the job using "contacts", the woman told the victim to stop coming for work and that she would tell him when to resume duty. Since then, the victim did not come to work and whenever he would call the accused, she would give him evasive replies. Last month, while the victim was at Koparkhairane railway station, a TC asked him for a ticket after which the victim showed him his Railway ID card.

The TC and other railway officials checked the card and informed the victim that it was fake. The victim was then asked to pay the fine after which he got an offence registered in the matter on January 29 against the accused woman.