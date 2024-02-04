Mumbai: Viral Video Shows People Cooking, Drying Clothes On Railway Tracks Near Mahim Station; RPF Takes Prompt Action

In the bustling city of Mumbai, where the railway tracks are typically associated with the fast-paced movement of trains, a recent video posted on X (formerly Twitter) has shed light on an unexpected scene near Mahim station. The clip, capturing people cooking food and even studying between the tracks, has sparked widespread attention on social media.

The footage

The footage revealed individuals making meals, children running around, and people even sleeping in the vicinity of the railway tracks. The situation prompted immediate action from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), which swiftly attended to the site and cleared the area. However, a subsequent visit by FPJ on a Sunday exposed a few individuals drying their clothes on the same tracks, raising concerns about the persisting issue.

📍 Mahim Junction

A new colony is setting up this will be home for thiefs, murderer, criminals, terrorist and what not kindly take action @MumbaiPolice @grpmumbai @mybmc @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/z9EDRSEtSL — Aamchi Mumbai (आमची मुंबई ) (@_Aamchi_Mumbai) January 31, 2024

Senior railway officials explained that these tracks are typically used for siding trains, especially during the night. Slum dwellers occasionally venture onto these tracks, and homeless beggars are known to utilize the space for various activities such as drying clothes. Regular patrolling is now being conducted to address the situation and ensure the safety of the railway premises.

Sources reveal that the tracks in the Mahim area are surrounded by illegal encroachments, and the matter is currently sub judice.

Mixed reactions pour in on social media

While some social media users emphasised the dangers of such situations and urged authorities to take stern action, others added a touch of humor to the matter, stating, "When your life is on track literally." Criticism was also directed at railway officials for allegedly neglecting activities on railway premises.

In response to the X post, the RPF confirmed their intervention, assuring the public that personnel had successfully removed individuals engaging in unauthorized activities on the tracks. "The incident serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by railway authorities in maintaining the safety and integrity of railway premises amidst urban complexities" said an official.