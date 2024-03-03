Mumbai: Man Fakes Marriage With Foreigner To Settle In UK

Representative image

A 33-year-old man has been booked for allegedly trying to travel to the UK on a fake visa. According to the Sahar police, the accused, Wasim Ajmeri, was caught on February 27 when he arrived at the Mumbai airport intending to travel to the UK. He submitted his passport and boarding pass at the immigration counter for verification. The immigration officer spotted a 'dependent visa' stamped on his passport. Suspicions arose when Ajmeri was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation upon further query.

The ensuing investigation revealed that the accused falsely claimed to be married to one Mehak Khan to settle in the UK, who held a Portuguese passport. With her assistance, he acquired a UK-dependent visa by submitting a fake marriage certificate at the Surat passport office. Interestingly, Khan's passport also turned out to be counterfeit.

It was found that her real name is Suhanaben Ajmeri. While residing in the UK, she obtained a fake Portuguese visa, travelled to Portugal and obtained a forged passport of the European country. In the past, she was booked for a similar offence.

Ajmeri has been booked under the Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty) and 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) as well as provision 12 (knowingly furnishing any false information to obtain a passport) of The Passports Act.