Mumbai: Man electrocuted at Tardeo, in the open

Mumbai: A 24-year-old man was electrocuted at Tulsiwadi in Tardeo on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Shoeb Hashmi, a resident of Bhanjibhai Rathod Lane. Tardeo Police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and are investigating the matter.

According to police, around 8.30pm on Tuesday, while filling water from the common water tank in Tulsiwadi, Hashmi slipped. Trying to save himself from a fall, he grabbed a metal fence along the wall.

But in doing so, he was electrocuted as the fencing was in contact with an open live wire, through which an electric current had passed.

Eyewitnesses rushed to the spot, removed the electric wire from the metal fence, and rushed Hashmi to Nair Hospital. But it was too late and he was declared dead before admission.

Hashmi worked as a telecom operator and was going to be married in two months, locals said. "We have began our investigation, but it is too early to say who is responsible for the electrocution.

We have written to the authorities and only after their report can we affix accountability in the matter," said an officer from Tardeo police station.