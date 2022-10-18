e-Paper Get App
Mumbai man duped of Rs 3.18L on pretext of airline job

The police said that the accused got in touch with complainant and after asking preliminary background questions, she offered him a lucrative job offer. Excited complainant also shared details and paid money but learnt he was duped when he couldn't contact accused later.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 09:31 AM IST
A 32-year-old data entry operator residing in Dombivali recently lost Rs 3.8 lakh after falling prey to a job fraud. He received a call purportedly from the HR department of a reputed airline and was induced by a woman to pay on the pretext of securing a well-paying job.

According to the Vishnu Nagar police in Thane, one Anjali Sharma called the complainant on April 16. After asking preliminary background questions, she offered him a job with a monthly salary of Rs 35,000.

As the complainant was excited with the offer, he agreed to share details of his Aadhaar and PAN cards with two photographs. He was made to transfer Rs 3.8 lakh to the bank account number provided by the fraudster on various pretexts.

However, when he didn’t hear from the suspect and couldn’t get in touch with her, he realised that he had been duped. He has shared with the police the mobile number from which he received the call and the bank account into which he transferred the amount.

The job seeker approached the police and got a complaint lodged on Sunday. The police have registered a case under sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

