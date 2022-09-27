Mumbai: Man duped of Rs 1 lakh with job promise in MNC

Representative Image

A 37-year-old man working as a crane operator became the latest victim of cybercrime after fraudsters duped him of more than Rs 1 lakh on the pretext of facilitating recruitment in one of India’s top listed multinational companies (MNC).

In his statement to the Naya Nagar police in Mira Road, the complainant who is recruited as a crane operator with a private firm in Mumbai received a call from an unidentified person who identified himself as the representative of an online employment portal.

Under the pretext of helping him provide him employment with the MNC, the caller in a bid to make the process look real asked him to mail his bio-data and also conducted an hour-long online job interview, following which he was sent a fake job offer prompting him to transfer a total of Rs 1,01,722 in various digital wallet and bank accounts towards-registration fee, profile verification, agreement and medical fees. However, after he did not receive any official confirmation, the complainant established contact with the MNC but was shocked to learn that no such recruitment had been conducted. Moreover, he was informed that the company never asks job aspirants to pay money.

Based on the complaint, the Naya Nagar police registered an offence under section 420 (cheating) of IPC against the imposter. Further investigations were underway. It has come to light that certain unscrupulous elements are calling up job aspirants and sending out false emails purporting to be from MNCs.