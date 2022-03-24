e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Man dies after marble granite falls on his head in Dahisar

Staff Reporter | Updated on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Mumbai: A 38-year-old man died after a marble granite fell on his head while he was standing near a Dahisar-based building on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Kalyan Giri, succumbed to the injuries. Meanwhile, the Dahisar Police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against an unknown person and further probe is underway.

The deceased, who worked as a tempo driver, had recently been jobless. Giri and his father were planning to open a Vada Pav snacks centre to earn a livelihood and had planned a puja in the Mahalaxmi SRA building on Thursday, when a black marble granite fell from above on the roof. When Giri's father heard a loud thud, he rushed to check only to find his son crushed under the marble granite, lying in a pool of blood.

Giri was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment, but he succumbed to the injuries. While the Dahisar police booked an unidentified person for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, they are investigating the matter further. Meanwhile, the deceased's father has alleged that someone from the building purposely threw the marble granite in a bid to murder his son.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 10:00 PM IST