Mumbai: Man Deserted By Family Sends Death Threat To Ex-Corporator | File Photo

The Kolsewadi police have booked a person for sending a death threat in an inebriated, depressed state to former Shiv Sena corporator Mahesh Gaikwad, who was shot at by the driver of BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad at an Ulhasnagar police station in February.

Early this week, Mahesh Gaikwad received the message on Facebook, threatening him with “eight bullets, and not just four that were fired in February”.

The sender, Deepak Kadam, 54, was traced to the Maha Baleshwar ghat area after two police teams were formed. Senior police inspector Ashok Kadam said that the man was summoned to the police station, where he confessed to threatening Gaikwad in a state of drunkenness. Deepak Kadam’s first wife has passed away and his second wife and two sons are estranged. He currently lives with his third son who has 70% disabilities, owing to which he suffers from depression.

On further questioning, the man said he has never met Gaikwad and knows him only through media reports, besides sharing only a common friend with him on Facebook since 2020. The police said they sent a report to the magistrate regarding his police custody, which has not been granted.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against under sections 506 (Criminal intimidation) and 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code.