VIDEO: BJP MLA Raja Singh Alleges Death Threats, Says 'Gave Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's Number To Caller'

Get App
"Once again, I'm receiving death threats from multiple numbers today. This isn't the first time I've been targeted with such threats. Despite previous complaints, it seems no action will be taken. Nonetheless, as a responsible citizen, I feel obligated to inform the police department of this situation," Raja Singh said in his post on X.

Updated: Wednesday, May 29, 2024, 07:40 PM IST
Controversial BJP MLA from Goshamahal, T Raja Singh on Wednesday (May 29) alleged that he was receiving death threats and said that he shared the phone number of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy with one of the persons who threatened him. "Those who made threatening calls asked me how many numbers I have. I told them I have another number and gave CM Revanth's number," he said in a video in Telugu on his social media platform X.

"MLAs are getting threatening calls but the police are not heeding it. Then I gave (the callers) the number of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, so that even if he receives the threatening calls, action will be taken. They are threatening to kill me and my family if I work for Dharma," said Raja Singh in the video.

Raja Singh also shared screenshots of the numbers which he alleged called and threatened him.

Though Raja Singh claims that he has been getting the "death threats" since he is working for "dharma," the BJP MLA has been a controversial figure throughout.

Raja Singh was also expelled by the BJP in the year 2022 after his controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad. However, his suspension was revoked in 2023 and he was inducted back into the party fold before the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Raja Singh has also been extensively campaigning for the party and has held rallies in support of BJP candidates in Telangana and other states.

