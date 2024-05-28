'Perpetrators Pretending To Be Victims': Dhruv Rathee's Cryptic X Post After Swati Maliwal Blames Him For Increase In Rape & Death Threats

Reacting to APP MP Swati Maliwal's allegation that a "character assassination" campaign against her has "exacerbated" after a "YouTuber" posted a one-sided video against her, Dhruv Rathee in a post on Monday said that it was an attempt to silence him but "that is not going to happen."

In the cryptic post on X, Rathee without taking Maliwal's name said that "perpetrators were pretending to be victims."

"Fake allegations against me, daily death threats, dehumanizing insults, coordinated campaigns to defame me … I’m used to it by now. The irony is that perpetrators are pretending to be victims. Everyone knows who is behind all this. They want to silence me. But that’s not gonna happen. If you silence 1 Dhruv Rathee, 1000 new ones will rise up. Jai Hind," said Rathee in a post on X which has received over 2.2 million view till now.

The video posted by Rathee was about the alleged assault on Maliwal by Delhi Chief Minister's aide Bibhav Kumar at his residence.

Maliwal in an X post on May 26 claimed that after her own party volunteers orchestrated a campaign of character assassination, victim shaming and fanning of emotions against her, she has been getting rape and death threats. "This got further exacerbated when YouTuber @Dhruv_Rathee Nposted a one-sided video against me," said Maliwal on X.

"As far as the party leadership goes, it is very clear that they are trying to intimidate me into withdrawing my complaint. However, for Dhruv, I tried my best to reach out to him to tell him my version but he ignored my calls and messages. It is shameful that people like him, who claim to be independent journalists could act like other AAP spokespersons and victim shame me to the extent that I am now facing extreme abuses and threats," Maliwal said further.

As per reports, Maliwal had mentioned Rathee when a Delhi court was hearing the bail petition of Kumar. Maliwal, who was presented in the hearing, opposed the bail plea saying she was receiving threats. She broke down in tears during the hearing. The court denied bail to Kumar, saying Maliwal’s allegations could not be "swiped away."