Mumbai: Man Convicted For Abusing BEST Bus Driver After Accident, Released On Probation

Representative Image | FPJ

Mumbai: The sessions court has convicted a 35 year old for abusing a driver as the former dashed his bike in july 2016. The man was however, released on probation.

As per the complaint lodged by driver of BEST bus, that on July 13, 2016, he was on duty and driving a bus on route number 42. At 2:45 pm, when Nana Chowk Junction, one motorcyclist jumped signal and dashed against the front side of the bus. The motorcyclist fell down. He then entered into the bus from front door and abused and threatened informant. He further hit his helmet on the head of informant. Informant suffered bleeding injury on head.

The accused however said bus driver had jumped signal and dashed the motorcycle of the accused. The accused claimed that due to said incident he had sustained injuries on the left leg.

The court said that the prosecution failed to prove that the accused assaulted the driver. However, court accepted that accused abused the driver in filthy language with a specific words uttar by him.

The court however said, this is not the fit case to impose sentence of imprisonment. The court hence granted him benefits of probation of offender act and released him but at the same time asked the accused to compensate the drive by paying Rs 10000.