Mumbai: Man caught by CISF for intruding in airport premises

The officials from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Saturday apprehended a 30-year-old man for allegedly intruding in the airport premises carrying an Indian flat in a drunk state. The said person was then handed over to the Airport police which registered a criminal offence against him.

The suspect has been identified as Gaurav alias Pawan Naik, a resident of Bhayandar (W).

According to the police, the complainant in the case is Pankaj Gaud, who works an ASI with the CISF. Around 1:20 pm, while doing patrolling near gate number 32, CISF officials found a person carrying an Indian flag and a towel near the security wall. The CISF officials then got hold of the said person and informed about the same to the CISF Control Room.

The CISF officials in their complaint claimed that the suspect was found to be in drunk condition and nothing suspicious was found from him. Naik was then taken to the CISF office where enquiries were made by him by senior CISF officials. He was then handed over to the local police for further action.

The police have booked Naik under sections 447 (Punishment for criminal trespass) and 448 (Punishment for house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code, section 120 (Wilful trespass) of the Maharashtra Police Act and section 90 (Entry into public aerodromes) of the Aircraft Rules.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 10:34 PM IST