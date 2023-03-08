Mumbai: Man carrying gold ornaments worth ₹ 3.30L looted by fraudster posing as cop | Representative Image/Freepik

Mumbai: A case of cheating a catering businessman by posing as a crime branch policeman has come to light in Andheri East. The businessman was going home after finishing his routine work. On his way, a fraudster took away his gold ornaments worth Rs3.30 lakh by posing as a policeman.

According to the information received from the MIDC police, Michael D'Silva 56, a resident of Andheri East, who does the business of catering and is fond of wearing gold was looted by a fake policeman. D'Silva was wearing a gold chain, two bracelets and two rings.

In a complaint, Michael D'Silva told the police that at around 11.15pm on March 1, he was going home in Activa, when a person standing near Taranga restaurant gestured for him to stop. D'Silva stopped and the man introduced himself as a crime branch policeman and showed his ID card. The person told D'Silva that the incidents of chain snatching are increasing in the area and he should not roam around wearing gold like this.

Meanwhile, and the fake policeman stopped a passerby too and told him that the incidents of chain snatching have increased in the area, and asked him to remove the chain worn around his neck. The person took out his gold chain and gave it to the policeman, which the fraudster put in a handkerchief and gave it back to the person. Similarly, he also asked D'Silva to remove his gold ornaments, he put them in a handkerchief and asked the victim to keep his mobile in it and gave it back to him.

After reaching home, D'Silva realised that he was cheated as there was found in the handkerchief.

Police have registered an FIR under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation has been taken up.