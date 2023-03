Maharashtra: ED seizes jewellery & cash worth over 6 Cr from Nagpur & Mumbai in investment fraud case | ANI

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches and survey at 15 locations in Maharashtra's Nagpur and Mumbai in relation to the investment fraud by Pankaj Mehadia, Lokesh, and Kathik Jain.

Unaccounted jewellery worth Rs 5.51 crore and cash Rs 1.21 crore has been seized. Further investigation in the matter is underway.