Mumbai | Man calls cops, threatens suicide and then changes mind

Over a dozen police officials from the Kandivali and Charkop police rushed to the rescue of a man contemplating suicide due to a disagreement with his fiancée, only to be told that he had changed his mind. The police officials reached within six minutes of his phone call and counselled the man, who had by then resolved the issue with his partner.

The man has been identified as Dinesh Gupta, a 35-year-old resident of Maharashtra Nagar in Kandivali East. Police inspector Vijay Kandalgavkar, attached to Kandivali police station, said they received a call from the main control room at around 11 am about Gupta threatening to take his own life. A police team each from Kandivali and Charkop police stations reached the spot.

Kandalgavkar said, “Based on the phone number, his address was sought and we reached his home. When we rang his doorbell, Gupta said he had resolved the issue with his fiancée, with whom a major disagreement had sparked a heated argument on Thursday.

Gupta, who resides with a friend, assured the police he will not take any untoward steps and left for his workplace. As the Supreme Court has cancelled section 309 of the Indian Penal Code that books an individual for attempt to death by suicide, a simple station diary entry was made on the basis of the incident.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 07:03 AM IST