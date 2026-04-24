Mumbai Man Booked For Online Harassment After Sending Obscene Content To 19-Year-Old Via WhatsApp Group Leak | Representative picture

Mumbai: In a disturbing case of online harassment, a young man has been booked for allegedly sending obscene messages, pornographic videos, and making sexually explicit demands to a 19-year-old woman after obtaining her phone number from a former workplace WhatsApp group. The Agripada police have registered an FIR against the accused, identified as Ashraf, and further investigation is underway.

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According to the police, the victim resides with her family within the jurisdiction of Agripada Police Station. She had briefly worked as a telecaller at a construction company in Mahalaxmi in February but left the job within 15 days after the site shut down.

On April 21, around 11:15 a.m., she received a WhatsApp message and a missed voice call from an unknown number. When she inquired about the sender's identity, the caller introduced himself as Ashraf, claiming to be her former colleague from the same company. He stated that he had obtained her number from the company's WhatsApp group.

The FIR states that Ashraf allegedly began sending messages commenting on her appearance and pressured her into a "friendship." The situation escalated when he made explicit sexual demands. When the victim refused, he reportedly continued to harass her through repeated calls and messages.

Despite being ignored, the accused continued his barrage of messages the following day. He allegedly shared photos of other women, claiming he had sexual relations with them, and sent several pornographic videos, explicit images and obscene texts to the victim.

Sensing danger, the victim used a neighbor’s phone to record the harasser’s voice calls as evidence and immediately informed her father. The victim also took screenshots of the entire conversation. Upon contacting the other women mentioned by Ashraf, she discovered that they too had been targeted by his suggestive messages and had subsequently blocked him.

Realizing that the harassment was not stopping, the victim and her father approached the Agripada police station. Based on the victim's complaint, the police have booked Ashraf under Sections 75, 78(2), and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, and Section 67(A) of the Information Technology (IT) Act.