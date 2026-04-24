Mumbai Crime: 2 Arrested For Stealing ₹62.74 Lakh From ATM Cash Van In Kandivali; Entire Amount Recovered

Police recover ₹62.74 lakh after ATM van theft in Kandivali | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, April 23: The Kandivali police have arrested two persons, including a staff member of CSM Infosystems Limited, for allegedly stealing Rs 62.74 lakh from an ATM cash van. The accused were apprehended within six hours of the crime, and the entire stolen amount was recovered.

Main accused flees with cash

The main accused, Sushant Deepak Kasare, 32, a cash-handling employee responsible for transporting money to ATMs, allegedly fled with two bags of cash on the night of April 21 from an Axis Bank ATM at Rajkiran Co-operative Housing Society on MG Road in Kandivali (West).

Incident and police response

The police said the incident occurred around 9.40 pm when Kasare, after alerting fellow guards and staff, seized the opportunity to escape in a private vehicle with the cash. Four police teams were immediately formed to investigate the case.

CCTV trail leads to chase

CCTV footage showed the accused fleeing in a red car. Using technical surveillance and inputs from questioning his associates, police traced the vehicle heading towards Raigad district.

A chase was launched along the Mumbai-Goa Highway, and Kasare was intercepted at Babhali village in Nagothane, Taluka Pen. Police recovered the whole amount from the vehicle and arrested him on the spot.

Accomplice also arrested

Further investigation led to the arrest of his accomplice, Sufian Rajab Ali, 23, who allegedly provided the car and aided the escape.

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Swift operation by police

The police said coordinated efforts enabled swift detection of the case. The operation was conducted under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandeep Jadhav and Assistant Commissioner of Police Nita Padvi. Further investigation is underway.

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