 Mumbai: Man booked for illegally travelling to Yemen despite ban
Mumbai: Man booked for illegally travelling to Yemen despite ban

To evade arrest for living in the Gulf country without a work permit, the man escaped to Yemen via road.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 12:13 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Man booked for illegally travelling to Yemen despite ban | File

Mumbai: The Sahar police have registered a criminal offence against a 36-year-old man for allegedly travelling to Yemen despite the Centre's ban on travel to the war-torn country. The offender was earlier working in Saudi Arabia, but had a dispute with his employer, who in turn, confiscated his passport. To evade arrest for living in the Gulf country without a work permit, the man escaped to Yemen via road. 

According to the police, Narsaiah Korwu, a resident of Telangana, arrived at the immigration counter on Thursday. During a detailed inquiry, Korwu narrated how he ended up in the war-torn country.  

article-image

